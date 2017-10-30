Letters to the Editor

Show of compassion at accident scene

October 30, 2017 4:42 PM

Recently, I was a witness to the aftermath of a serious automobile accident. Fortunately, no one appeared gravely injured, but it could have been much worse.

What impressed me was the response. Neighbors poured from their homes and drivers stopped to offer assistance, some of them clearly with medical experience. The first responders quickly arrived and took over, but those who could offer useful information stayed and spoke with police.

The road was totally blocked, but the drivers who found their plans disrupted either waited patiently or reversed course with not a single expression of anger or frustration.

Everyone I saw there — from the first person who ran to the vehicles to the tow operator (who cleared two vehicles from the road in a matter of minutes, one of which was upside down) — showed compassion, civic responsibility and professionalism.

The very best of humanity was on display in that intersection. I offered kudos to one and all.

John Vance

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

    Toyota unveils new $80 million Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center in Georgetown, Ky.

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky
Quinton Bohanna gets special recognition from Mark Stoops 0:59

Quinton Bohanna gets special recognition from Mark Stoops
Quinton Bohana gets special recognition from Mark Stoops 0:54

Quinton Bohana gets special recognition from Mark Stoops

View More Video