Lexington officials want the state to give the city the Jefferson Street bridge, between West Main and West High streets, so it can tear it down for a proposed expansion of the convention center and creation of Town Branch park. Charles Betram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Letters to the Editor

Save downtown bridge

October 30, 2017 4:42 PM

As a longtime participant in and critic of Lexington Downtown Development, I fully endorse Bill Lear’s views about the West Viaduct bridge structure. I urge that it be retained and integrated as a pedestrian plaza into the new development plan for the Town Branch Park.

Its location would provide West End pedestrians a delightful view into Town Branch from above, as well as giving them a much-needed generous plaza area next to the Salvation Army headquarters.

We should not destroy an attractive and expensive piece of existing infrastructure; instead, let’s use it creatively.

Byron F. Romanowitz

Lexington

