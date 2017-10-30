Save downtown bridge

As a longtime participant in and critic of Lexington Downtown Development, I fully endorse Bill Lear’s views about the West Viaduct bridge structure. I urge that it be retained and integrated as a pedestrian plaza into the new development plan for the Town Branch Park.
Its location would provide West End pedestrians a delightful view into Town Branch from above, as well as giving them a much-needed generous plaza area next to the Salvation Army headquarters.
We should not destroy an attractive and expensive piece of existing infrastructure; instead, let’s use it creatively.
Byron F. Romanowitz
Lexington
Comments