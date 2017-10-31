Not just guns kill; don’t ignore abortions

Recently, some editors and others have been calling for more gun control. According to national statistics, killings by abortion were 111 times more than killings by guns in the United States in 2014. We could handle an outburst for more gun control every two years or so if the writers would produce about 20 articles a year on abortion control, which has taken much of our workforce and lessened respect for life.
Where’s the cry for picture control on television showing people killing others by guns? Seeing people killed by guns and hearing of others killed by abortion, coupled with weak churches, allows more people to think violence is an answer. More preaching, less crime is better. Select entertainment viewing is another answer.
J.B. Armstrong
Bardstown
Comments