Letters to the Editor

No sense of patriotism

November 01, 2017 6:44 PM

Let’s see. All our spy agencies, not just a couple of individuals, say the Russians hacked our elections and will continue to do so. President Donald Trump does nothing and says it’s made up. I think we can all agree that dismissing a clear threat to the United States is dangerous. I mean, where is this guy leading us? How is completely ignoring what the Russians are doing making America great again? Sounds like Trump is handing them the key to the back door. Does Trump’s base suddenly think the Russians are the “good guys”? They used to be patriotic people, but ignoring what the Russians are doing doesn’t sound patriotic. There’s another word, I think.

T.J. Neary

Lexington

