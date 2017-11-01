Hospice care important

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and I want to emphasize a wonderful resource we have in our community.
Both my late parents were cared for by Hospice of the Bluegrass (now Bluegrass Care Navigators), and 15 years later, I’m still grateful for their professional care and the loving support of their staff and volunteers.
I recently relocated to Lexington, and Bluegrass Care Navigators was the first place I called, joining over 750 trained volunteers throughout 32 counties, who provide respite time for caregivers, companionship for patients, and assistance in many other ways to offer the best support for families facing a loved one’s life-limiting illness or end of life.
Hospice and palliative care combine personalized, high-quality medical care with emotional and spiritual support. Facing end-of life issues can be tough, but with guidance and help from your local hospice, you’ll find helpful answers for providing quality of life when quantity is limited.
It’s never too early to learn about the services hospice can provide; it’s never too late to volunteer.
More information is available at (855) 492-0812.
Julia Pratt
Lexington
