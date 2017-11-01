Ivanka Trump unveiled her shoe line during a 2015 episode of “Celebrity Apprentice.”
Letters to the Editor

What about the foreign Trump jobs?

November 01, 2017 6:53 PM

I liked Daniel Jackson’s letter on Oct. 6. He was “stalking something made in America” in a big store. He examined various items with limited success. I decided to do a little stalking of my own.

For my search, I went to the ladies’ department of one of my favorite anchor stores. My quest was the Ivanka Trump section. It’s easy to find; it’s situated prominently on a major aisle.

I’m sure Ivanka’s going to help her dad bring back jobs, jobs, jobs right here to America. I looked at the tags on her clothing line to see where her line of blouses, dresses, pants, sweaters and more is manufactured.

Well, what do you know? This is what I found: India, 2; Vietnam, 2; Indonesia, 2; China, 16; United States, 0.

At least Jackson found two out of 25 items made in the U.S. For the Ivanka line, I found bupkis. As the wise humorist Will Rogers once said: “I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.”

Mary Sue Hoskins

Versailles

