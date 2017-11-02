Letters to the Editor

GOP tax plan only for the rich

November 02, 2017 6:52 PM

Give me a break. After making a big deal out of being “unified” and “populist,” what is the first thing the Republicans do? They get the Senate to pass a bill that makes it illegal to sue a financial institution. Just as an example, let’s say, hypothetically, that your bank messes you over. You can’t sue them. It has to go to arbitration.

Anybody know off-hand how many Goldman Sachs former executives are in President Donald Trump’s cabinet? Whatever number you come up with, you can add the guy who used to be Trump’s top adviser, Steve Bannon, to the list.

Can’t wait to see the details of Republican’s tax-reform bill — really only primarily a tax break for the rich at this time.

John C. Wolff Jr.

Lexington

