Site deserves monument designation

In support of the national designation process for the Heritage Park at Camp Nelson, I salute Rep. Andy Barr for seeking the implementation of this wonderful designation for the park. I support this for three reasons: the past, present and future.
First, my great-great-granddaddy played a crucial part as a soldier in the United States Colored Troops. Sgt. and the Rev. Jesse Commasel Tull Sr. was a member of Company C, 119th U.S. Colored Infantry. As a soldier, he performed recruitment duties at various points in Kentucky and helped to enlist and emancipate many of theses and their families.
Second, I am the pastor of the Historic First Baptist Church at Camp Nelson, located at the Camp Nelson Refugee Camp where soldiers’ wives and children lived and worshiped. I’m honored to be a preacher like my great-great-granddaddy.
Last, I am able to see the impact Camp Nelson will have for the future of Jessamine County. I am able to see the great tourism it will increase and how it will build upon and enhance the scenic beauty and economic impact for all.
In conclusion, it is my heart’s desire for Camp Nelson to receive this designation as a national monument.
The Rev. Robert Gates
Nicholasville
