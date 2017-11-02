Letters to the Editor

Trump isn’t Hitler

November 02, 2017 6:53 PM

A clinical psychologist from Nicholasville wrote a letter comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. Anyone who equates the two doesn’t know either man.

Hitler was a lunatic who was appointed (not elected) to the position of chancellor by Germany’s then-president Paul von Hindenburg in January 1939. Hitler then led the German people, made desperate by the restrictions of the Treaty of Versailles that punished Germany for World War I, into World War II and the Holocaust.

Trump is a successful real estate mogul who won an election to the United States’ presidency honestly and fairly. He is now leading the country into prosperity, in spite of opposition from Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Anyone who equates Trump with Hitler needs a psychiatrist. A psychologist isn’t going to cut it.

Ted Smith

Park Hills

