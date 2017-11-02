Protected by the NRA

Hey, come one, come all. Join the new NRA insurance program, “Got’ya Covered.” For just $15 a month, we got your back.
If someone bumps into you on the street and you fear for your life and shoot them, we got you covered. If someone takes a shortcut through your yard and you fear for your life and shoot them, we got you covered.
If a traveling ministry organization knocks too hard on your front door and you fear for your life and shoot them, remember — we got you covered. But always, always remember: Shoot responsibly.
Bob Sutton
Springfield
Comments