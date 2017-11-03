Letters to the Editor

New white minority can thank closet atheists

November 03, 2017 6:47 PM

Really pleased to read the article by Paul Prather in the Herald-Leader that white Christians are now in the minority in this country, so get over it. I’ve been saying for some time that whites in our local schools are outnumbered by children of color. Now I have said it publicly.

We can thank our radical elected Republican and Democratic representatives for our overall ignorance on this matter as they have prevented teaching accurate ancient history, scientific creation as opposed to the fables in Genesis, in our schools.

It is my opinion that these same elected representatives are closet atheists. To test this theory, look no further than the University of Kentucky, where two courses on biology are taught: one class for general college majors, and another pure scientific biology class for medical doctor students.

Bob Haynes

Lexington

