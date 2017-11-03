Lower Spectrum prices

What in the world are people on very fixed incomes supposed to do to have the privilege of watching their favorite show on television, when we keep getting our cable bill raised by Spectrum? For example, a widow in her late 80’s who received 60 percent of her deceased husband’s monthly retirement check, trying to maintain household bills, then the cable company sends a bill for $198 a month.
There is no way one of this nature can keep on trying to make ends meet. Come on, Spectrum — get the prices down, so we can watch TV without a big worry.
Ann Lairson
Lexington
Comments