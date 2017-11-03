Rage, Rebublicans, against the lies

Chief of Staff John Kelly has dramatically reinforced the truth of the adage, “He that lieth down with dogs shall rise up with fleas.”
He came to work for President Donald Trump, the big dog, with a stellar reputation for honesty and integrity. He was forced or felt obligated to lie for Trump and, in the process, denigrated a black congresswoman.
The two most glaring examples of this flea infestation are former press secretary Sean Spicer and current press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Thousands of fleas could be seen as those two tried to justify the unjustifiable.
Sens. John McCain, Bob Corker and Jeff Flake are without fleas. They maintained their integrity, dignity, morals and principles, and are now in the throes of political death.
How can they best serve the country in their remaining time? They could remain in their current positions, change political registration to Independent and caucus with Democrats. They should mitigate the damage committed by the Trump administration. The three working as a team can exert disproportionate influence on the future of the country.
As Dylan Thomas wrote, “Do not go gentle into that good night… Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
Don Goble
Lexington
