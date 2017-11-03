Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul

Letters to the Editor

Paul’s doing harm by supporting Moore

November 03, 2017 8:43 PM

Do no harm. Apparently Sen. Rand Paul has been taught this only applies to his profession as a physician and is not applicable to being a U.S. senator.

I was most disappointed in his support for Roy Moore, the candidate for senator in Alabama. Moore’s views about the Constitution and individuals are abhorrent to our democratic system. Perhaps Paul felt he had no other choice and has some plan that his kowtowing will benefit Kentucky.

It is truly dispiriting that Paul, who seemingly takes great pride in his position and independence, would choose to so blatantly support such an individual. He should remember the oath he once took.

Charles Myers

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

    House MajorIty Leader Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster, told reporters on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, that House Speaker Jeff Hoover has the ‘full support’ of the House GOP caucus after a report surfaced that Hoover settled a sexual harassment complaint last week involving a legislative staffer.

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'
UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation 1:11

UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation
Jeff Hoover and other Republicans say they can't vote for current pension bill 1:22

Jeff Hoover and other Republicans say they can't vote for current pension bill

View More Video