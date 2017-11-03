Paul’s doing harm by supporting Moore

Do no harm. Apparently Sen. Rand Paul has been taught this only applies to his profession as a physician and is not applicable to being a U.S. senator.
I was most disappointed in his support for Roy Moore, the candidate for senator in Alabama. Moore’s views about the Constitution and individuals are abhorrent to our democratic system. Perhaps Paul felt he had no other choice and has some plan that his kowtowing will benefit Kentucky.
It is truly dispiriting that Paul, who seemingly takes great pride in his position and independence, would choose to so blatantly support such an individual. He should remember the oath he once took.
Charles Myers
Lexington
