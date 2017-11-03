Scott Pruitt
Letters to the Editor

Protect, not destroy, environment

November 03, 2017 8:44 PM

Scott Pruitt, the administrator appointed by President Donald Trump to head the Environmental Protection Agency, continues on a horrifying path that is changing the EPA’s mission to environmental exploitation and destruction.

His latest policy decision bans any scientist who receives federal EPA grant funding from serving on scientific advisory panels. Amazingly, individuals on the payroll of industries that engage in environmental destruction are apparently OK.

Please consider a sports analogy. Would we want all plays called for our University of Kentucky teams to be directed by the coaching staffs of UNC, Duke and Florida? Fans from those schools would love it, but not the Big Blue Nation.

Pruitt’s ongoing efforts to destroy the EPA are a disaster for our country, with today’s children and future generations being the most impacted.

It is crazy and the complete antithesis of environmental protection. I urge our elected officials to stop him, for the sake of nature, our health and future generations.

James MacLeod

Versailles

