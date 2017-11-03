He-who-must-not-be-named

It’s time for the sane and responsible media to come together and impose a full media blackout on President Donald Trump. No more reporting his tweets, rants or clownish crude behavior. No more footage or photos of his orange mug in the papers or on the tube. No more attending his press conferences, which are nothing more than his fake bragging sessions.
Report on the doings of the administration as “the administration,” but never mention Trump by name. No individualization or personalization of policy. Starve this cartoonish buffoon of attention, which is the sole thing he craves. Rather than dithering over his shallow shenanigans, let him dither because no one cares anymore about his inflated, false opinion of himself.
Charles Pogue
Georgetown
