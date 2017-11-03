Step up to the plate, hit back at Bannon

It is no secret that Steve Bannon wants to reshape the Republican Party into a sycophant cult, loyal only to President Donald Trump and not to Republican values. To achieve his goal, Bannon wants to elect senators committed to ousting Kentucky’s Sen. Mitch McConnell from leadership, as well as every senator Bannon views as the “Republican establishment.”
Bannon’s first move is to win the Alabama special election for Senate on Dec. 12 by electing radical Roy Moore. Current polling has this race tied. McConnell can destroy Bannon before he is able to start stacking the Senate with ideologues. McConnell can do this by not supporting Moore and sabotaging Bannon’s efforts by suppressing Republican voter turnout.
Although challenger Doug Jones is a Democrat, he is not a Bannon ally and a crazed ideologue. The election loss for a seat normally won by a Republican will damage Bannon’s credibility. For McConnell, it will send Trump and Bannon the message that he, too, can play hardball and is keeping his power.
James F. Wisniewski
Lexington
