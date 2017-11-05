Letters to the Editor

Hold traitors against Mueller accountable

November 05, 2017 7:57 AM

We need to call for the immediate ethics investigation, resignation or removal of any and every member of Congress who calls for Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller to quit. They are in collusion with possible obstruction of justice, treason, espionage and the sabotage of our nation’s institutions.

We need to stop being nice about this. We will not have democracy if we allow those bent on its destruction to prevail. We need to see them for what they are: traitors.

We need to fight this fascist regime that has taken effective control of the former GOP. Fascism is the enemy of democracy, freedom, equality, justice and our Constitution.

All Americans need to steel our gaze and look this evil directly in its decrepit, decaying, soulless eyes, and toss it back to hell where it belongs. I pray we have enough courage and love for each other to do so.

Let the Congress members know this will be done by the rule of law. And if the law fails, despots bring justification for other methods to bring their removal and the removal of all those that support them.

Robert Moreland

Lexington

