Letters to the Editor

More information needed

November 07, 2017 7:30 PM

As a loyal subscriber to the Herald-Leader, I understand the space limits, time pressures and financial constraints that print newspapers are under. However, in locally written articles two days in a row, I’ve read news stories that don’t address basic who-what-when-where-why details.

On Oct. 5, I was fascinated by Tom Eblen’s commentary about Lexington’s East End racetrack. This is the first I had heard about it. In skimming through, I thought I must have missed an address or specific location of the track. I triple-checked — that information is absent. Perhaps the location is lost to history and no one knows where it had been. If so, at least mention that.

On Oct. 6, I read about a Cold War-era transport plane from the West Berlin airlift in 1948-49. I was not provided with any description of the airlift or historical context. I’d gladly exchange a smaller photo of the cockpit for a paragraph containing historic background, event details and consequences.

Reporters and columnists face tight deadlines and limited resources. Isn’t it the role of the editor to point out if major content is missing before the newspaper goes to print?

Julie Brock

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school

    Patrick Towles, the former Highlands High School star who went on to play for the University of Kentucky and Boston College, is now assisting the staff at Paris High School in Kentucky.

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school 1:11

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school
'This was a really tough one' 0:22

'This was a really tough one'
Sombat Jitmoud on forgiving his son's attacker 2:26

Sombat Jitmoud on forgiving his son's attacker

View More Video