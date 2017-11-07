Kentucky uncaring of animals

A little dog lost its life recently in Pulaski County. It was burned alive and yet no one I spoke to seems to care. Although it deeply angers me, I am not surprised at all. You see this is Kentucky, which ranks dead last relative to animal-protection laws within the United States.
I sincerely don’t feel that distinction will ever change because Kentucky simply does not care. I speak for those who can not speak for themselves even as they cry out for help as they burn to death at the hands of a non-human being.
Jack H. Taylor
Lexington
