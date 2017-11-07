Inconsiderate coverage of UK event

I recently attended an event at the University of Kentucky to celebrate and honor a friend and fraternity brother who has donated much time, money and talents to the university, for the improvement of the educational opportunities for undergraduate students. The occasion was to announce that former Ashland Oil CEO Paul Chellgren was donating an additional $12 million.
An article in the next day’s edition of your publication was largely complimentary, as it should have been. However, it included a long-ago incident in his personal life that is less than complimentary. This incident had nothing to do with the purpose of the story, nor did it add anything to the story. It was a fortuitous insertion of a negative nature, not called for, and, in my opinion, shameful. It did nothing except attempt to diminish his accomplishments.
If the reporter ever receives an award or recognition for her reporting, I’m certain she would not appreciate an insertion of some episode in her past that she would rather not be announced to the public. The same consideration should have been given to Chellgren.
James B. Todd
Lexington
Comments