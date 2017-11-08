Is it ‘opposite day’?

I couldn’t help but notice how every single major piece of legislation put forth by our representatives in Congress this year has a single message: promising to help make our lives better by making them worse.
A health care plan that promised to make insurance more affordable and available would eliminate it for hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians.
Reducing the burden on the coal industry and ending the war on coal hurts people. Having fewer coal regulations raises the health cost of coal to Kentuckians from an estimated $3 billion and 259 lives per year in 2012. In the 6th district alone, coal health costs in 2012 were estimated to be $451 million and 58 deaths per year.
For cutting taxes to stimulate the economy, the GDP has grown over 200 percent in the last 41 years. Median family income grew a meager 23 percent, well behind inflation. Median family income in Kentucky is up a whopping 16.5 percent in Kentucky over the last 32 years, the only time frame for which there is data.
Thank your representatives for thinking about your interests by making sure you return the favor.
Peter Wedlund
Lexington
