Cost outweighs benefit of moving statues

I was disappointed to see statues being hoisted off the courthouse lawn in Lexington on national TV.
I was born and raised in Lexington and realize there were plenty of racial inequities. Many of the good citizens of Lexington have rallied to address some of those issues. I think we have all come a long way and there are still things to be done, as always.
I remember seeing a sign on the courthouse lawn when I was a child that said “colored” with an arrow pointing to the water fountain. That was a blatant insult and was later removed. Lexington has been making improvements since the passage of the Civil Rights Act.
I personally don’t see how taking down historical statues of Civil War officers helps anything, but that’s just my opinion.
Lexington has joined in with a bunch of nationwide zealots who have decided they are going to attack all historical evidence related to the Civil War. I don’t believe this is a useful endeavor. They have turned it into a political battle of no consequence. The sad effect is that millions of dollars and untold hours will be spent on carrying out these capers, and there will be no positive results.
Jim Hogan
Mineral, Va
