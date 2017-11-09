Kudos to Comer for town halls

I attended Congressman James Comer’s town hall meeting in Mayfield on Oct. 19. I asked the following questions regarding health care, followed by his answers.
1. Do you support stopping the payment of cost-sharing subsidies that reduce out-of-pocket expenses for 40,000 low- and moderate-income Kentuckians using Affordable Care Act plans, as ordered by President Donald Trump? Comer said yes because he thought Trump was doing it to pressure Congress.
2. Will you fight to restore funding for CHIP, which funds insurance for the already-born poor kids in Kentucky? It runs out of money in six months. Comer’s answer was a strong yes.
3. Will you support a House version of the bipartisan Alexander-Murray Senate bill that will stabilize the current problems of the ACA? Comer said a strong yes but didn’t think it would pass the Senate.
Comer mentioned his pending Industrial Hemp Farming Act, HR 3530, which would be a huge boost to Kentucky’s economy.
I applaud Comer’s very aggressive effort to have town hall meetings all over his district. Too many of his colleagues do everything they can to hide from their constituents.
Ken Cooley
Cadiz
