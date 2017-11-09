Even American Indians were immigrants

A writer made excellent points in her letter about the absurd logic of some anti-immigration arguments. However, she (and the headline writer) repeated an error which I’ve encountered many times.
When she writes, “We are all immigrants, save the Native Americans,” she is only half correct. All of us came from somewhere else, including American Indians. Humans are not native to the New World.
Not only is this scientific fact, but to claim a kind of special status for American Indians is, in our hypersensitive society, to leave oneself open to charges of stereotyping or racism.
Jim Hanna
Lexington
