Letters to the Editor

Protect my pay, retirement

November 09, 2017 7:08 PM

I am deeply concerned that my hard-earned benefits will be cut to offset proposed tax-policy changes. I ask my representative and senators to oppose such cuts to the federal government community. I based my career and retirement planning on long-standing, promised benefit calculations. Any cuts to what I earned break that promise and denigrate the value of public service.

Congress is currently debating reforms to our tax code. Paying for touted middle-class tax relief on the backs of middle-class federal employees and retirees is wrong. My retirement and health benefits were earned through years of hard work. They are not gifts to rescind.

Kenneth W. Overhults

Lexington

