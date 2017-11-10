File photo
File photo

Letters to the Editor

Support medical cannabis for veterans

November 10, 2017 7:43 PM

On this Veterans Day, with an estimated 750,000 cases of post-traumatic stress disorder among veterans, I strongly urge the Veterans Administration and the Kentucky General Assembly to seriously consider giving them access to cannabis. The American Legion has two resolutions favoring medical cannabis.

A worrisome component of the disorder is the constant, ever hovering specter of addiction and suicide. The suicide rate, sometimes reported to be as much as 22 a day, may seem a high estimate but one a day is too much.

The Journal of the American Medical Association recently reported of a 25 percent drop in opioid overdose deaths in states with medical-marijuana laws. A Cato Institute report from January 2015 cited a 5 percent drop in suicides in states having medical-marijuana laws. We would expect to see a similar drop in veteran addiction, overdose deaths and suicides should Congress or the legislature pass a medical cannabis law.

Veterans report great success when using medical cannabis for PTSD, chronic pain and a number of other conditions. The VA and the legislature should support passage of a strong comprehensive medical cannabis bill as soon as possible. The welfare — indeed, the lives — of our veterans are depending on it.

Thomas Vance

Retired, Air Force

Alexandria

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

    Private detective Keith Justice can be seen in this surveillance video questioning poll workers inside the Phelps voting precinct during the May 2016 Democratic primary in Pike County. Justice was hired by State Senate Democratic Leader Ray Jones of Pikeville. Justice also took each of the women to a nearby bathroom to question them individually.

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:33

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

View More Video