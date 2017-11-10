Letters to the Editor

Thank VA for its service

November 10, 2017 7:44 PM

As a Vietnam veteran, I recently enrolled for benefits at the Lexington Veterans Administration. When I signed up, I was treated like a hero and often thanked for my service, words I did not hear when I finished my tour in 1973.

Soon after, I suffered a heart attack and went directly to the VA. The treatment and respect I found during my stay was wonderful. I must admit I was quite concerned about going to the VA because the press the VA receives often makes you believe that veterans are receiving subpar treatment.

But my experience dispelled any bad reflection on the Lexington VA. I am quite proud that we have a facility like this in our city and want the people to know how fortunate we are. I have had follow-up visits at the Leestown and Wilmore facilities and have experienced the same quality of service at both locations.

Thanks to all the doctors, nurses, support people and volunteers who made my first experience a lasting impression. You are to be commended for your service to our veterans.

Larry McGuire

Lexington

