Letters to the Editor

GOP’s selective morality

November 10, 2017 8:42 PM

Of course former Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover initially had the full support of the House GOP. The leader of his party has bragged about sexually assaulting women, and he is still our president.

The GOP has portrayed itself as the “values” party, both religious and moral. However, it is quick to ignore immoral behavior of its representatives when it serves the party’s interests. A classic example is David Green, owner of Hobby Lobby and a deeply Christian man, who supports President Donald Trump because he wanted a Supreme Court justice nominated who would protect religious liberties. Yet he has turned a blind eye to Trump’s “locker room talk” about sexual assault. The moral GOP is happy to ignore morality when it suits them.

Alice Mills

Lexington

