Letters to the Editor

Free to harass again

November 10, 2017 8:43 PM

So if you have sexually harassed a subordinate at work in our state government, you can’t hold a leadership position because of that harassment, but you can still serve faithfully as a member of our House of Representatives. So, correct me if I am wrong: Sexual harassment is like a speeding ticket. You get pulled over, you pay your fine and then you are back on the highway immediately to speed (harass) again. My, my, my. What an interesting concept of morality in Republican Frankfort.

Gene Lockhart

Lexington

