Defend democracy, demand Russian sanctions

Congress overwhelmingly passed a bill which called for sanctions on Russia for meddling in our 2016 election process. Russia’s meddling is a fact and sanctions are appropriate; however, President Donald Trump was reluctant to sign the bill. Since signing, these sanctions have yet to be put in place.
Is Trump saying to Russia that interference in our elections is all right? Are the actions of Congress to be so easily ignored? Can Trump just refuse to enact what Congress passed with an overwhelming majority of votes? Are we, the American people, going to stand by and let our elections be manipulated by Vladimir Putin and the Russians?
I certainly hope not. Our right to free and fair elections is vital to our American democracy. Contact your members of Congress and demand these sanctions be implemented.
Barbara Plymale
Lexington
Comments