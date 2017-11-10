Letters to the Editor

Defend democracy, demand Russian sanctions

November 10, 2017 8:44 PM

Congress overwhelmingly passed a bill which called for sanctions on Russia for meddling in our 2016 election process. Russia’s meddling is a fact and sanctions are appropriate; however, President Donald Trump was reluctant to sign the bill. Since signing, these sanctions have yet to be put in place.

Is Trump saying to Russia that interference in our elections is all right? Are the actions of Congress to be so easily ignored? Can Trump just refuse to enact what Congress passed with an overwhelming majority of votes? Are we, the American people, going to stand by and let our elections be manipulated by Vladimir Putin and the Russians?

I certainly hope not. Our right to free and fair elections is vital to our American democracy. Contact your members of Congress and demand these sanctions be implemented.

Barbara Plymale

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

    Private detective Keith Justice can be seen in this surveillance video questioning poll workers inside the Phelps voting precinct during the May 2016 Democratic primary in Pike County. Justice was hired by State Senate Democratic Leader Ray Jones of Pikeville. Justice also took each of the women to a nearby bathroom to question them individually.

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:33

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

View More Video