Help rebuild trust in government

Bloomberg’s commentary analyzing Russia’s propaganda campaign to interfere with our elections was fascinating because it was written by a Russian, a former banker and publisher. One sentence sums it up: “The campaign’s goal was to amplify discord and undermine trust.” As the author suggests, this is easy to do in America these days.
Too many of us are taking uncompromising, extremist viewpoints on both sides. This behavior amplifies discord and decreases the likelihood of finding solutions.
I worked in state government for eight years and have been a private entrepreneur and volunteer for local government for 30. I have seen our governments at work from inside and outside. Democracy is often slow and painful, but it works. I encourage everyone to get involved with their government in a persistent, direct way. This does not mean posting snarky screeds on Facebook. It means pursuing a cause and working for it over the long haul, attending meetings, writing letters, speaking to staff and to elected representatives. You will find that government is actually people, like you and me, and that most of them share your concerns. Together, we can diminish discord, and build trust. Russians don’t have that option, but Americans do. So get involved. America is a worthy cause.
Graham Pohl
Lexington
Comments