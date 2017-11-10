A father’s inspiring compassion

Muslims of the Lexington community are proud of the example of compassion set by Abdul-Munim Jitmoud in his open forgiveness of the murderer of his beloved son, Salahuddin (may God grant Salahuddin to live in paradise).
Soon after Salahuddin’s murder, which shook the Lexington Muslim community, Jitmoud expressed his desire to offer forgiveness, as something his son would prefer and as something he hoped might lead the killer to reconsider the purpose of his life.
He was also reminding each of us that Islam calls upon us to be compassionate in dealing with fellow human beings, not just in word but in deed. For the God of Islam is first and foremost the God of compassion.
In the Qur’an, God repeats the Biblical principle of “a life for a life,” but adds that the family of the slain “may forgive the slayer.” And, we are reminded repeatedly that God is most merciful and compassionate and calls on us each to follow that example.
May we each endeavor to live up to the principles of compassion and forgiveness expressed in our best civic and faith traditions. And may God comfort and bless Jitmoud and his family for the beautiful example they have set for the community at large.
Waheedah Muhammad, Chair
Kentucky Chapter
Council on American-Islamic Relations
