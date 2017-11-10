Better stimulus plan: Give us cash

The Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Congressman Paul Ryan want to increase the United States deficit by $1.5 trillion just so they can give a huge tax break to corporations and the very rich.
They try to convince the middle class and the working poor that this corporate giveaway will boost the growth of the economy. Of course, this did not turn out so well in places like Kansas, but facts be damned when corporate donors are at stake.
If you really want to stimulate the economy by spending $1.5 trillion we don’t have, take that money and divide it up among the approximately 130 million fulltime workers in the U.S. They all get an $11,500 bonus. I guarantee this will stimulate the economy much quicker and to a larger extent than the snake oil the Republicans are selling.
Greg Schorr
Midway
