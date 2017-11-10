Praying for Barr’s conscience

As a registered Republican and former gun owner, let me extend to Rep. Andy Barr the vapid platitude that your party always extends to the country after yet another mass shooting. My thoughts and prayers are for Barr and his conscience as he continues to accept money and talking points from the National Rifle Association in opposing any regulation of weapons and ammunition whose sole purpose is to rapidly murder innocent people.
I pray Barr’s conscience has not been completely anesthetized by lockstep fidelity to party and campaign donations, and I hope it will not take the murder of someone you know or, worse, love, for your conscience to wake up and defy political expediency by doing the right thing for once.
John Greenway
Lexington
