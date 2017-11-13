Pensions, tax must be fair

Gov. Matt Bevin and Republican leaders have developed a plan to correct the financial standings of Kentucky’s pension plans, and that is commendable.
Some made insulting comments about teachers and state employees. That is not appropriate. Teachers, school districts, city and county governments have continually filled their financial obligations. In the recent past, state politicians have not.
Bevin presents their plan as if it is the only possible path to protect the pensions of retirees and employees, but there are many variations which are fairer to all parties.
His plan punishes the victims and puts undue burdens on local governments.
Let’s discuss tax reform that closes loopholes enjoyed by the elite. The ethical remedy is to enact tax policy where everyone pays their fair shares and stops subsidizing political allies.
The morally correct action is for the state politicians to accept responsibility by modifying their plan to meet the promised obligations while adequately funding the plan and not pushing the costs to local governments, employees and retirees.
Stand up for fairness to all through legislation that places the burden on those who have been evading taxation, not increasing the burden on everyone who has been doing their part.
Tommy Elliott
Glasgow
