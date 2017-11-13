Exhibits in the museum at Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park in Nicholasville
Letters to the Editor

Recognizing Camp Nelson

November 13, 2017 5:41 PM

Thank you to Tom Eblen and the Herald-Leader for sharing the news of Camp Nelson. Too few Lexingtonians visit this remarkable land, despite its close proximity and significant annual event.

This year, actors portrayed Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant and Frederick Douglass for too small a public.

I was there touring the beautifully restored White House, which was the officer's quarters during Union usage of the land, and to see some of the reenactments. Two more structures have been built, including a museum.

I wish bus trips there could be organized from Lexington and surrounding counties. This location’s history also includes being a refuge for slaves fleeing for freedom. The best story I remember about was about the African-American cavalry unit sent to take Saltville, Va,, a major Confederate supply of salt. “Following the battle, a number of wounded black troops were murdered in what was dubbed the ‘Saltville Massacre,’” according to Wikipedia.

These Camp Nelson black cavalry troops successfully took their section of the battle, while white Union troops failed to defeat the Confederate units, who then rotated to help retake the black’s successful victory in the battle area.

Don Pratt

Lexington

