Bevin ignoring our freedoms

So our magnanimous governor declared a “Bring Your Bible to School Day” across the state. Not a “Bring Your Quran to School Day.” Not a “Bring Your Torah to School Day.” Not even a “Bring Your Religious Book to School Day.”
I guess we should be thankful the NRA hasn’t yet declared a “Bring Your Gun to School Day.”
I’m pretty sure Gov. Matt Bevin would be first on board with that because everyone knows the Second Amendment is the most important one.
Forget about the First Amendment, which says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” If someone brings a Quran instead and is bullied, thank Bevin.
Never miss a local story.
Mark Waggoner
Lexington
Comments