Brain-damaged harassers can stop

The portion of the brain that controls impulses and irrational behaviors is about the easiest to damage. In the society of a nursing home, the admission of a brain-damaged individual sets off a quick assessment of the behavior, such as groping, exposure and sexual propositions.
That patient finds out by the first day that everyone around them keeps out of groping distance, is over 45 and experienced, and often is actually fairly large and even muscular. The brain-damaged patient is thus made to fit into the society of the nursing home.
In our larger society, there always has been and will be these behaviors from a Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Donald Trump, Roger Ailes or Bill O’Reilly. Ideally, the assessment and management of these people should take 30 hours, not 30 years.
After all, hit any person in the brain hard enough or enough times, and their inner Weinstein, Cosby, Trump, Ailes or O’Reilly will come bubbling to the surface.
Frank Sewell Jr. M.D.
Harrodsburg
