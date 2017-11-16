Roger Goodell
Roger Goodell
Roger Goodell

Letters to the Editor

Hypocritical NFL; no respect for players

November 16, 2017 07:18 PM

Roger Goodell complains that President Donald Trump shows a lack of respect for the NFL. Goodell should be shown no respect because he and the NFL have shown no respect for their own players.

On July 25, 2017, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported that, “Out of 202 deceased former football players total — a combination of high school, college and professional players — CTE (chronic traumatic enecephalopathy) was neuropathologically diagnosed in 177, the study said. The disease was identified in 110 out of 111 former NFL players. It was also found in three of the 14 high school players and 48 of the 53 college players.”

On May 23, 2016, the Democratic staff of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce released a report that said, “The NFL pressured the NIH (National Institutes of Health) to cancel a $16-million grant to study football-related brain injuries to a prominent Boston brain researcher who the league claimed was biased.”

Goodell’s criticism of Trump for his comments about players who “take the knee” while trying to suppress the scientific evidence that the game is killing those very same players is an act of political hypocrisy for which the NFL and its players should be ashamed of themselves.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ted Smith

Park Hills

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery

    Kentucky coach John Calipari talks about his team’s 65-61 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic.

John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery

John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery 2:16

John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery
Kentucky basketball plays four games in 10 days 1:09

Kentucky basketball plays four games in 10 days
Hamidou Diallo: We showed we can compete with any team in the country 0:41

Hamidou Diallo: We showed we can compete with any team in the country

View More Video