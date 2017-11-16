Hypocritical NFL; no respect for players

Roger Goodell complains that President Donald Trump shows a lack of respect for the NFL. Goodell should be shown no respect because he and the NFL have shown no respect for their own players.
On July 25, 2017, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported that, “Out of 202 deceased former football players total — a combination of high school, college and professional players — CTE (chronic traumatic enecephalopathy) was neuropathologically diagnosed in 177, the study said. The disease was identified in 110 out of 111 former NFL players. It was also found in three of the 14 high school players and 48 of the 53 college players.”
On May 23, 2016, the Democratic staff of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce released a report that said, “The NFL pressured the NIH (National Institutes of Health) to cancel a $16-million grant to study football-related brain injuries to a prominent Boston brain researcher who the league claimed was biased.”
Goodell’s criticism of Trump for his comments about players who “take the knee” while trying to suppress the scientific evidence that the game is killing those very same players is an act of political hypocrisy for which the NFL and its players should be ashamed of themselves.
Ted Smith
Park Hills
