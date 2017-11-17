Judges are qualified

The governor publicly questioned the legitimacy of our state’s judiciary recently. He labeled many state judges unqualified, without identifying any. Readers should know about two judges who demonstrate why Kentuckians should continue electing our judiciary.
Kim Cornett Childers is the Knott County Circuit judge. Knott County has been hit very hard by drugs and overdoses. Childers volunteers at local drug courts and has a reputation for looking out for plaintiffs who are economically vulnerable so that justice is not confined to those with resources beyond the courthouse doors.
Another elected judge to be greatly admired is Janet Stumbo, of the court of appeals. Stumbo is involved in local education for underprivileged and challenged students. She is largely responsible for the creation of our statewide family court system. Morehead State placed her in its alumni hall of fame. It is an arduous task to imagine someone more qualified than Stumbo.
Some state judges may hypothetically be a lower caliber than an official can appoint. However, our system of government should not assert pretension on communities unique in their measurements of justice. Judges like Childers and Stumbo are heroes.
Ryan D. Mosley
Lexingto
