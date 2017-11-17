Come home, Clooney

George Clooney, won’t you please come home?
This is a liberal’s cry in the dark.
When I see the likes of Sen. Mitch McConnell on the national stage or carpetbaggers like Gov. Matt Bevin and Sen. Rand Paul dragging this commonwealth through the very lowest depths of hell, I take some comfort in knowing that there is at least one high-profile liberal Kentuckian who has actually used his celebrity to do something other than enrich himself.
No matter what side of the political spectrum one identifies with, none can argue that this Kentuckian has actually worked for the disadvantaged around the globe. And his marriage to a woman who committed herself to the legal rights of the downtrodden speaks volumes about this power couple’s character.
Never miss a local story.
George, won’t you please come home? Raise your new family here. Embrace the place that is as much a part of you as it is of all of the rest of us who call this wonderful, mysterious and often ridiculous place our home, sweet, home.
And who knows? This red state just might surprise you with a big comfy chair in Frankfort or D.C.
John T. Wiggins
Louisville
Comments