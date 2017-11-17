What happened to ‘justice for all’?

The blindfold has been ripped off the face of Lady Justice. The courts — a jury — will ultimately decide whether Paul Manafort broke the law. None of the charges, by the way, had anything to do with alleged collusion between President Donald Trump and the Russians.
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton, who put classified, national security matters on an unsecured server, was not charged, even though the statute she violated does not excuse “intent.” Former FBI Director James Comey acted as the judge and jury when he exonerated her from prosecution. What has happened to the time-honored premise of “justice for all”?
Jeff Sessions has been a major disappointment as attorney general. Where is the special prosecutor when you really need one?
Ray Depa
Lexington
