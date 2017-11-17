Wasteful suits against drug companies

Looks like the state and the city are getting on the nanny-state bandwagon to sue manufacturers of oxycontin and other opioid medications. If you have ever been in actual pain, not just twinges or annoying discomfort, you will realize that these manufacturers have done a wonderful service to mankind.
Under the theory that man’s free will has somehow been taken by pharmaceutical companies, why aren’t we also using tax dollars to sue gun manufacturers, who must have also stolen free will, and liquor manufacturers, who obviously force people to get drunk and drive, get drunk and beat people up and so on?
Look at what the criminalization of marijuana has accomplished: nothing but destroying lives and enriching the judicial, legal and penal systems. What a foolish world view to think that by eliminating or punishing a manufacturer of a misused substance, we can somehow reform human behavior. Humans have used mind-altering substances since Adam and Eve ate the fermented apples. This is just another waste of hard-earned tax dollars.
Sally Wasielewski
Lexington
