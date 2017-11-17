Mayor Jim Gray announced Nov. 9 the filing of a lawsuit to hold wholesale drug distributors and manufacturers accountable for allegedly flooding the city with addictive pain pill.
Mayor Jim Gray announced Nov. 9 the filing of a lawsuit to hold wholesale drug distributors and manufacturers accountable for allegedly flooding the city with addictive pain pill. Amy Wallot Urban County Government
Mayor Jim Gray announced Nov. 9 the filing of a lawsuit to hold wholesale drug distributors and manufacturers accountable for allegedly flooding the city with addictive pain pill. Amy Wallot Urban County Government

Letters to the Editor

Wasteful suits against drug companies

November 17, 2017 07:20 PM

Looks like the state and the city are getting on the nanny-state bandwagon to sue manufacturers of oxycontin and other opioid medications. If you have ever been in actual pain, not just twinges or annoying discomfort, you will realize that these manufacturers have done a wonderful service to mankind.

Under the theory that man’s free will has somehow been taken by pharmaceutical companies, why aren’t we also using tax dollars to sue gun manufacturers, who must have also stolen free will, and liquor manufacturers, who obviously force people to get drunk and drive, get drunk and beat people up and so on?

Look at what the criminalization of marijuana has accomplished: nothing but destroying lives and enriching the judicial, legal and penal systems. What a foolish world view to think that by eliminating or punishing a manufacturer of a misused substance, we can somehow reform human behavior. Humans have used mind-altering substances since Adam and Eve ate the fermented apples. This is just another waste of hard-earned tax dollars.

Sally Wasielewski

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Blessing of the Hounds opens hunting season

    Historic southern Fayette County is home to the Iroquois Hunt Club, the third oldest hunt club in the nation, and on the first Saturday of November the club hosted the longstanding tradition of the Blessing of the Hounds.

Blessing of the Hounds opens hunting season

Blessing of the Hounds opens hunting season 1:56

Blessing of the Hounds opens hunting season
CentrePoint construction starts going vertical 0:37

CentrePoint construction starts going vertical
'He needs to be held accountable' 0:36

'He needs to be held accountable'

View More Video