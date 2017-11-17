Falsely accused on Veterans Day

We’ve heard about military impostors who don uniforms and medals they aren’t entitled to wear. They do this to score a free meal or, worse, to cash in on finance programs or the special recognition.
I hadn’t heard about incidents of the falsely accused until it happened to me.
On the day before Veterans Day, I wore my old uniform to take part in a memorial service. Later, at a different location, a stranger accused me of wearing uniform items he said I hadn’t earned. He doubted my answers to his questions.
In 1969, I volunteered and served three years in the Army. Almost 18 months of my service was overseas, on Okinawa, in a military intelligence detachment, with the 1st Special Forces Group. Only when I showed him my DD 214 form listing awards, places and dates of units served in, etc., did he end his hostile grilling.
Never miss a local story.
Mistaken “stolen valor” accusations are common. Too often it’s by present-day veterans who don’t know military insignia and uniforms from earlier eras.
Leveling such accusations is a serious matter. Sadly, many carry it out as judge and jury without the knowledge to do so.
Jim Kurz
Lexington
Comments