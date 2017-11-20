Eblen just writes politics

Columnist Tom Eblen, again given extreme liberal free reign in the paper, said he’s skeptical that President Donald Trump will OK Camp Nelson as a national monument because he “categorically refuses to condemn racism.” He also says Trump is afraid of alienating white supremacists. Not true.
Eblen appears to be a hired hand for the Democratic Party, and blatant attacks on Trump are regular features. Exaggerations abound. To the naive or uniformed, look at exactly what Trump has said on bigotry or racism. He has condemned it, just not in the way liberals wanted.
Where was the Eblen commentary on Barack Obama and Eric Holder while they sat silent as Baltimore burned, Ferguson exploded and police were targeted by Black Lives Matter? Silent and accommodating.
His column is pure politics, just understand that fact.
J.D. Mackey
Lexington
