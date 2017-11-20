Thinkstock
Letters to the Editor

Stay away from my rights

November 20, 2017 04:26 PM

After reading the opinion piece by Richard Dawahare, I made donations to the National Rifle Association, the oldest civil rights organization in the United States, and the Republican Party.

This poor paper and this sad attorney are after my Second Amendment right, and I won’t let you get away with it. Dawahare’s column has misinformation that should be edited, but that’s nothing new for the Herald-Leader. I have already stopped shopping Hobby Lobby with my kids because they spend advertising dollars with this paper; now I get to choose another of your advertisers to boycott.

I am an atheist and unaffiliated with a political party, so I am not some god-fearing Republican clinging to my guns and religion. What I am, though, is a hard-working American who believes in his civil rights guaranteed by the Constitution and Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment.

If Dawahare likes Australia’s gun laws, he should renounce his citizenship here and move. As a matter of fact, the editors of the Herald-Leader should do the same. In the meantime, I am not going to let Dawahare and the Lexington Herald-Leader restrict or eradicate the Second Amendment.

Matthew Guthrie

Carlisle

