Letters to the Editor

Thanks from BUILD

November 21, 2017 07:45 PM

On behalf of the 520 concerned citizens representing 26 diverse congregations at BUILD’s (Building a United Interfaith Lexington through Direct Action) Community Problems Assembly on Nov. 6 at Shiloh Baptist Church, we give our abundant gratitude to WKYT, Fox 56, WTVQ and LEX-18 for sharing our Justice Ministry mission with your Central Kentucky viewers. We appreciate the time and effort contributed to inform others of our work, vision and focus.

As we begin our four-month Research to Action process on the urgent community problem that received the most votes, drugs (opioid abuse/addiction/deaths, drug markets), we look forward to everyone’s presence at the Nehemiah Action Assembly on May 8, 2018.

Judy Maxson

Lexington

