Letters to the Editor

Unfair news choices

November 21, 2017 07:45 PM

I find it racist that the Herald-Leader printed the picture of a black woman prosecuted and doing jail time for failing to take her daughter to the doctor, and you report nothing from the mother and quote doctors and prosecutors who say the mom doing time is a good thing and that the mother deserves this.

Yet, you didn’t print pictures of the white parents who left a loaded gun where their child could get it and shoot their other child dead. You quote the father at length of the horror and gore; you quote the sheriff saying, “It was a horrible accident and we don’t want to cause the family any more pain with publicity.”

We could do so much better.

Suzanne Zivari

Lexington

