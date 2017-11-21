Letters to the Editor

Protect the internet

November 21, 2017 07:46 PM

I hope Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, along with Rep. Andy Barr, are listening to what I have to say.

I owned Openworld, a Kentucky internet service provider, for 20 years. What Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit V. Pai is trying to do is destroy the internet as we know it for the benefit of the handful of providers in the most dominant positions.

His plan to change away from Title II protections will permit all manners of bad behavior. If you don’t believe this bad behavior can happen, I strongly suggest you ask experts not tied to carriers.

I left the ISP business in 2015, but I would have loved to do many of the types of things carriers are doing so much this year. I believe they feel embolden by Pai’s stance. They are exempting their business relationships’ data from metrics and other bad behaviors. So please help protect us from the many issues with Pai’s proposal.

Ask Congress and the president to step in to block his plans, or ask Kentucky lawmakers to require protections similar to Title II in Kentucky. He cannot be allowed to destroy our internet, for the people.

James Risner

Lexington

